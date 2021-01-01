Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. ReproducciÃ³n del Programa NÃºmero 384.

Vuelven los Chicos de la Playa a Revista Beatles. En sus 50 años recordamos Surf's Up de los Beach Boys. Segunda parte de Invisible en el Abecedario del rock argentino de los '70; nueva entrega de (Ex) Beatles 1971 con "Imagine" de John Lennon y en el Suplemento Revista Rock, los 40 años del mejor disco grabado de 1981: Televisión de Raúl Porchetto con los futuros GIT.

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 384. Listado de canciones:

1 – Don't Go Near The Water - The Beach Boys

2 – Long Promised Road - The Beach Boys

3 – Feel Flows - The Beach Boys

4 – A day in the life of a tree - The Beach Boys

5 – Till I Die - The Beach Boys

6 – Surf''s Up - The Beach Boys

7 – Durazno sangrando - Invisible

8 – El anillo del Capitán Beto - Invisible

9 – Los libros de la buena memoria - Invisible

10 – Las golondrinas de Plaza de Mayo - Invisible

11 – Sweet Little Sixteen - The Beatles

12 – Lonesome tears in my eyes - The Beatles

13 - Lonesome tears in my eyes – Johnny Burnette

14 – Nothin' Shakin' (But the leaves on the tree) – The Beatles

15 – Imagine - John Lennon

16 – Jealous Guy - John Lennon

17 – Oh My Love - John Lennon

18 – How? - John Lennon

19 – Habrá días de sol? - Raúl Porchetto

20 – No me dejes caer - Raúl Porchetto

21 – Me siento bien - Raúl Porchetto

22 – Que chatura señor - Raúl Porchetto

23 – En el fondo del cielo - Raúl Porchetto

24 – Televisión (está bien o está mal) - Raúl Porchetto

25 – Metegol - Raúl Porchetto