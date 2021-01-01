Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 384. Listado de canciones:
1 – Don't Go Near The Water - The Beach Boys
2 – Long Promised Road - The Beach Boys
3 – Feel Flows - The Beach Boys
4 – A day in the life of a tree - The Beach Boys
5 – Till I Die - The Beach Boys
6 – Surf''s Up - The Beach Boys
7 – Durazno sangrando - Invisible
8 – El anillo del Capitán Beto - Invisible
9 – Los libros de la buena memoria - Invisible
10 – Las golondrinas de Plaza de Mayo - Invisible
11 – Sweet Little Sixteen - The Beatles
12 – Lonesome tears in my eyes - The Beatles
13 - Lonesome tears in my eyes – Johnny Burnette
14 – Nothin' Shakin' (But the leaves on the tree) – The Beatles
15 – Imagine - John Lennon
16 – Jealous Guy - John Lennon
17 – Oh My Love - John Lennon
18 – How? - John Lennon
19 – Habrá días de sol? - Raúl Porchetto
20 – No me dejes caer - Raúl Porchetto
21 – Me siento bien - Raúl Porchetto
22 – Que chatura señor - Raúl Porchetto
23 – En el fondo del cielo - Raúl Porchetto
24 – Televisión (está bien o está mal) - Raúl Porchetto
25 – Metegol - Raúl Porchetto
Emitido el sábado 30 de octubre de 2021. 16.00 horas.
Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.
Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann
Rafaela - Santa Fe - República Argentina.