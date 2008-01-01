Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 379. Listado de canciones:
1 – Won't get fooled again – The Who
2 – Baba O'Riley - The Who
3 – Bargain - The Who
4 – The Song Is Over - The Who
5 – Love Ain't For Keeping” - The Who
6 – My Wife - The Who
7 – Para mi padre – Gabriela
8 – Es la lluvia y nada mas – Gabriela
9 – Haz tu mente al invierno del sur – Gabriela
10 – The Honeymoon Song – The Beatles
11 - The Honeymoon Song – Gloria Laso
12 - Johnny B. Goode – The Beatles
13 – Zorba el griego – Mikis Theodorakis
14 – Z - Mikis Theodorakis
15 – Sérpico - Mikis Theodorakis
16 – La Música - Amigos - Publicidad Cigarrillos Jockey Club 1973.
17 – Vecchia América – Gigliola Cinquetti - Publicidad Cigarrillos Chesterfield.
18 – Lo bueno, lo malo, lo feo – Publicidad Cigarrillos Camel.
19 – Los Siete Magníficos – Publicidad Cigarrillos Marlboro.
20 – For All People – Chester Lee - Publicidad Dodge 1500.1971.
21 – Mañana del mundo – Publicidad Coca Cola 1987.
22 – Primer amor - Publicidad Coca Cola 1988.
23 – Que bueno vivir como esta gente – Publicidad Seven Up 2008.
24 – Publicidad Tubby 3 y Tubby 4 - 1984.
25 – Publicidad Zapatillas Flecha 1982.
26 – Recién te conozco y te quiero – Publicidad Chocolate Flikers 1983.
27 – Señora Copita – Publicidad Tres Plumas 1971.
28 – Es un despiplume - Publicidad Tres Plumas 1970.
29 – Una pila de vida – Publicidad Eveready 1982.
30 – Publicidad Leche San Regim – 1992.
31 – Publicidad Dulce de Leche Sancor – 1980.
32 – Somos locos del amor – Valeria Lynch - Publicidad Vinos Termidor 1980.
33 – Publicidad vino Resero – 1989.
34 – Unidos sí – Publicidad Sancor 1981.
Emitido el sábado 26 de setiembre de 2021. 16.00 horas.
Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.
Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann
Rafaela - Santa Fe - República Argentina.