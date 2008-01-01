Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. ReproducciÃ³n del Programa NÃºmero 379.

Otro programa de excelencia en Revista Beatles. Festejamos los 50 años de "Who's Next" de los Who; homenajeamos a Mikis Theodorakis; en el Abecedario del rock argentino de los '70, Gabriela (¿Primera voz femenina?). Y en Tema libre nos transformamos en una gigantesca tanda para escuchar "Música de publicidad" y un recorrido por aquellas canciones y jingles que quedaron para siempre en nuestra memoria.

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 379. Listado de canciones:

1 – Won't get fooled again – The Who

2 – Baba O'Riley - The Who

3 – Bargain - The Who

4 – The Song Is Over - The Who

5 – Love Ain't For Keeping” - The Who

6 – My Wife - The Who

7 – Para mi padre – Gabriela

8 – Es la lluvia y nada mas – Gabriela

9 – Haz tu mente al invierno del sur – Gabriela

10 – The Honeymoon Song – The Beatles

11 - The Honeymoon Song – Gloria Laso

12 - Johnny B. Goode – The Beatles

13 – Zorba el griego – Mikis Theodorakis

14 – Z - Mikis Theodorakis

15 – Sérpico - Mikis Theodorakis

16 – La Música - Amigos - Publicidad Cigarrillos Jockey Club 1973.

17 – Vecchia América – Gigliola Cinquetti - Publicidad Cigarrillos Chesterfield.

18 – Lo bueno, lo malo, lo feo – Publicidad Cigarrillos Camel.

19 – Los Siete Magníficos – Publicidad Cigarrillos Marlboro.

20 – For All People – Chester Lee - Publicidad Dodge 1500.1971.

21 – Mañana del mundo – Publicidad Coca Cola 1987.

22 – Primer amor - Publicidad Coca Cola 1988.

23 – Que bueno vivir como esta gente – Publicidad Seven Up 2008.

24 – Publicidad Tubby 3 y Tubby 4 - 1984.

25 – Publicidad Zapatillas Flecha 1982.

26 – Recién te conozco y te quiero – Publicidad Chocolate Flikers 1983.

27 – Señora Copita – Publicidad Tres Plumas 1971.

28 – Es un despiplume - Publicidad Tres Plumas 1970.

29 – Una pila de vida – Publicidad Eveready 1982.

30 – Publicidad Leche San Regim – 1992.

31 – Publicidad Dulce de Leche Sancor – 1980.

32 – Somos locos del amor – Valeria Lynch - Publicidad Vinos Termidor 1980.

33 – Publicidad vino Resero – 1989.

34 – Unidos sí – Publicidad Sancor 1981.