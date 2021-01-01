Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. ReproducciÃ³n del Programa NÃºmero 371.

En Revista Beatles festejamos los 50 años de uno de los mejores discos de la historia: "What's Going On" de Marvin Gaye. Seguimos con Beatles Live at the BBC, El Reloj en el Abecedario del rock argentino de los '70 y en Tema libre, segunda parte de Cupo Femenino y las mejores versiones de las canciones de los Genios de Liverpool hechas por damas de la música.

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 371. Listado de canciones:

1 – What's Going On - Marvin Gaye

2 – Save the children - Marvin Gaye

3 – Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) - Marvin Gaye

4 – Inner City Blues (Make me wanna holler) - Marvin Gaye

5 – Flying High (In the friendly sky) - Marvin Gaye

6 – Alguien mas en quien confiar – El Reloj

7 – Blues del atardecer - El Reloj

8 – El mandato - El Reloj

9 – Al borde del abismo - El Reloj

10 – Young Blood – The Beatles

11 – Young Blood – The Coasters

12 - A Shot of Rythm and Blues – The Beatles

13 – A hard day's night – Rita Lee

14 – If I Fell – Rita Lee

15 – All my loving – Amy Winehouse

16 – Here, there and everywhere – Celine Dion

17 - Please Mr. Postman – The Carpenters

18 – You can't do that – The Supremes

19 – When I'm Sixty Four – Claudine Longet

20 – Here comes the sun – Nina Simone

21 – Blackbird – Sarah McLachlan

22 – I call your name – The Mamas and the Papas

23 – Honey Pie – Barbra Streissand

24 – Within You, Without You – Patti Smith

25 – Oh! Darling – Fabiana Cantilo y Claudia Puyó

26 – Eleanor Rigby – Eruca Sativa

27 – Helter Skelter – Pat Benatar