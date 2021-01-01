Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 371. Listado de canciones:
1 – What's Going On - Marvin Gaye
2 – Save the children - Marvin Gaye
3 – Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) - Marvin Gaye
4 – Inner City Blues (Make me wanna holler) - Marvin Gaye
5 – Flying High (In the friendly sky) - Marvin Gaye
6 – Alguien mas en quien confiar – El Reloj
7 – Blues del atardecer - El Reloj
8 – El mandato - El Reloj
9 – Al borde del abismo - El Reloj
10 – Young Blood – The Beatles
11 – Young Blood – The Coasters
12 - A Shot of Rythm and Blues – The Beatles
13 – A hard day's night – Rita Lee
14 – If I Fell – Rita Lee
15 – All my loving – Amy Winehouse
16 – Here, there and everywhere – Celine Dion
17 - Please Mr. Postman – The Carpenters
18 – You can't do that – The Supremes
19 – When I'm Sixty Four – Claudine Longet
20 – Here comes the sun – Nina Simone
21 – Blackbird – Sarah McLachlan
22 – I call your name – The Mamas and the Papas
23 – Honey Pie – Barbra Streissand
24 – Within You, Without You – Patti Smith
25 – Oh! Darling – Fabiana Cantilo y Claudia Puyó
26 – Eleanor Rigby – Eruca Sativa
27 – Helter Skelter – Pat Benatar
Emitido el sábado 31 de julio de 2021. 16.00 horas.
Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.
Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann
Rafaela - Santa Fe - República Argentina.