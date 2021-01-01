Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. ReproducciÃ³n del Programa NÂº 361.

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 361. Listado de canciones:

Listado de canciones:

1 – Simon Zealotes / Poor Jerusalem - Jesucristo Superstar

2 – Pilate's Dream - Jesucristo Superstar

3 – The Temple - Jesucristo Superstar

4 – Rota tierra rota – C.C. Cutaia

5 – Nena miel - C.C. Cutaia

6 – El dragón y la princesa - C.C. Cutaia

7 – Ramblin' Woman – The Beatles

8 – Rock and Roll Music – The Beatles

9 – Rockin' Pneumonia and the Boogie Flu – The Beatles

10 - Rockin' Pneumonia and the Boogie Flu – Huey Piano Smith

11 – Can't Buy Me Love - Ella Fizgerald

12 - Eleanor Rigby – Aretha Franklin

13 – Let it be - Aretha Franklin

14 – Come Together – Ike and Tina

15 – Savoy Truffle – Ella Fizgerald

16 – In my life – Judy Collins

17 – Yesterday – Marianne Faithfull

18 – Good Night – Linda Ronstadt

19 – You Won't See Me – Anne Murray

20 – Rain - Petula Clark

21 – Something – Shirley Bassey

22 – The long and winding road – Diana Ross

23 – The fool on the hill – Sarah Vaugham

24 – Don't let me down – Randy Crawford

25 – Carry that weight – Carmen McRae

26 – Got to get you into my life – Ella Fizgerald

Emitido el sábado 15 de mayo de 2021. 16.00 horas.

Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.

Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann

FM Galena 94.5.

Rafaela - Santa Fe - República Argentina.

Link: https://www.ivoox.com/revista-beatles-programa-n-361-audios-mp3_rf_70881510_1.html