Rafaela.com

Nuevo cupo femenino en Revista Beatles!. Llegan las versiones de Los Beatles hechas por las damas de la música. Además, Jesucristo Superstar, C C Cutaia en el abecedario del rock argentino de los '70 y, por supuesto, las Get Back Sessions.
Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 361. Listado de canciones:
1 – Simon Zealotes / Poor Jerusalem - Jesucristo Superstar
2 – Pilate's Dream - Jesucristo Superstar
3 – The Temple - Jesucristo Superstar
4 – Rota tierra rota – C.C. Cutaia
5 – Nena miel - C.C. Cutaia
6 – El dragón y la princesa - C.C. Cutaia
7 – Ramblin' Woman – The Beatles
8 – Rock and Roll Music – The Beatles
9 – Rockin' Pneumonia and the Boogie Flu – The Beatles
10 - Rockin' Pneumonia and the Boogie Flu – Huey Piano Smith
11 – Can't Buy Me Love - Ella Fizgerald
12 - Eleanor Rigby – Aretha Franklin
13 – Let it be - Aretha Franklin
14 – Come Together – Ike and Tina
15 – Savoy Truffle – Ella Fizgerald
16 – In my life – Judy Collins
17 – Yesterday – Marianne Faithfull
18 – Good Night – Linda Ronstadt
19 – You Won't See Me – Anne Murray
20 – Rain - Petula Clark
21 – Something – Shirley Bassey
22 – The long and winding road – Diana Ross
23 – The fool on the hill – Sarah Vaugham
24 – Don't let me down – Randy Crawford
25 – Carry that weight – Carmen McRae
26 – Got to get you into my life – Ella Fizgerald
Emitido el sábado 15 de mayo de 2021. 16.00 horas.
Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.
Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann
FM Galena 94.5.
Rafaela - Santa Fe - República Argentina.
Link: https://www.ivoox.com/revista-beatles-programa-n-361-audios-mp3_rf_70881510_1.html
|Revista Beatles. Programa NÂº 361. - Fuente de la imagen: https://www.ivoox.com/revista-beatles-programa-n-361-audios-mp3_rf_70881510_1.html
