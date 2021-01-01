Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. ReproducciÃ³n del Programa NÂº 359.

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 359. Listado de canciones:

1 – Overture - Jesucristo Superstar

2 – Heaven on their minds - Jesucristo Superstar

3 – What the buzz (Strange Things Mystifying) - Jesucristo Superstar

4 – Gracias Rock – Caballo Vapor

5 – Ánimo muchacho - Caballo Vapor

6 – Hermana música - Caballo Vapor

7 – La balsa - Caballo Vapor

8 – Oh Baby I Love You – The Beatles

9 – Tomorrow – Wings

10 – One Way Out – The Beatles

11 – One Way Out – Elmore James

12 – Otis Sleep On – The Beatles

13 – Otis Sleep On – Arthur Conley

14 - Ob la di Ob la da - Arthur Conley

15 – Himno a la alegría – Miguel Ríos

16 – Land of Perfection – Máquina!

17 – I Believe – Máquina!

18 – Todo tiene su fin – Módulos

19 – Take Me Away - Vértice

20 – Un día mas – Pan & Regaliz

21 – A Leadbelly – Gong

22 – Farsa del buen vivir – Fusioon

23 – Cuando me encontré – Nuevos Tiempos

24 – Wild Safari” - Barrabás

25 – Santa Lucía – Miguel Ríos

Emitido el sábado 1º de mayo de 2021. 16.00 horas.

Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.

Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann

FM Galena 94.5.

Rafaela - Santa Fe - República Argentina.

Link: https://www.ivoox.com/revista-beatles-programa-n-359-audios-mp3_rf_69540546_1.html