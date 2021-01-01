Rafaela.com

¡Cambiame la música!. En Revista Beatles comenzamos el último gran grito de 1970. Llega Jesucristo Superstar, la gran obra de Andrew Lloyd Weber y Tim Rice. En el abecedario del rock argentino de los '70, Caballo Vapor, el grupo de Johnny Allon, las perlas de costumbre con las "Get Back Sessions" y un gran suplemento: Rock español de los '70 en su primera parte.
Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 359. Listado de canciones:
1 – Overture - Jesucristo Superstar
2 – Heaven on their minds - Jesucristo Superstar
3 – What the buzz (Strange Things Mystifying) - Jesucristo Superstar
4 – Gracias Rock – Caballo Vapor
5 – Ánimo muchacho - Caballo Vapor
6 – Hermana música - Caballo Vapor
7 – La balsa - Caballo Vapor
8 – Oh Baby I Love You – The Beatles
9 – Tomorrow – Wings
10 – One Way Out – The Beatles
11 – One Way Out – Elmore James
12 – Otis Sleep On – The Beatles
13 – Otis Sleep On – Arthur Conley
14 - Ob la di Ob la da - Arthur Conley
15 – Himno a la alegría – Miguel Ríos
16 – Land of Perfection – Máquina!
17 – I Believe – Máquina!
18 – Todo tiene su fin – Módulos
19 – Take Me Away - Vértice
20 – Un día mas – Pan & Regaliz
21 – A Leadbelly – Gong
22 – Farsa del buen vivir – Fusioon
23 – Cuando me encontré – Nuevos Tiempos
24 – Wild Safari” - Barrabás
25 – Santa Lucía – Miguel Ríos
Emitido el sábado 1º de mayo de 2021. 16.00 horas.
Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.
Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann
FM Galena 94.5.
Rafaela - Santa Fe - República Argentina.
Link: https://www.ivoox.com/revista-beatles-programa-n-359-audios-mp3_rf_69540546_1.html
|Revista Beatles. Programa NÂº 359. - Fuente de la imagen: https://www.ivoox.com/revista-beatles-programa-n-359-audios-mp3_rf_69540546_1.html
