Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. ReproducciÃ³n del Programa NÂº 354.

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 354. Listado de canciones:

1 – Toad of the short forest - The Mothers of Invention

2 – Get a little - The Mothers of Invention

3 – Sudámerica o el regreso a la aurora - Arco Iris

4 – Vasudeva - Arco Iris

5 – Llegó el cambio - Arco Iris

6 – Mañana campestre - Arco Iris

7 – I want you – The Beatles

8 – My Back Pages - The Beatles

9 – Stuck Inside Of Mobile With The Memphis Blues Again - The Beatles

10 – Get Your Rocks Off - The Beatles

11 – Yesterday – Bob Dylan

12 – En un andén cualquiera – Atonal

13 – Plegaria urbana - The Beatles

14 – Mrs. Robinson - Simon & Garfunk

15 – Hey School Girl – Tom and Jerry

16 – Dancin' Wild - Tom and Jerry

17 – The Sound of Silence - Simon & Garfunkel (Versión acústica)

18 – I am a rock - Simon & Garfunkel

19 – Scarborough Fair (Cánticle) - Simon & Garfunkel

20 – The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin' Groovy) - Simon & Garfunkel

21 – For Emily, whenever I may find her - Simon & Garfunkel

22 – Here comes the sun – Paul Simon y George Harrison

23 – Homeward Bound - Paul Simon y George Harrison

24 – América - Simon & Garfunkel

25 – The Boxer - Simon & Garfunkel

26 - The Sound of Silence - Simon & Garfunkel (Versión eléctrica)

27 – Bridge Over Troubled Water - Simon & Garfunkel

Emitido el sábado 27 de marzo de 2021. 16.00 horas.

Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.

Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann

FM Galena 94.5.

Rafaela - Santa Fe - República Argentina.

Link: https://www.ivoox.com/revista-beatles-programa-n-354-audios-mp3_rf_67711644_1.html