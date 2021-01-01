Rafaela.com

En Revista Beatles llega la segunda parte de "Weasels Ripped My Flesh" de los Mothers of Invention. En las "Get Back Sessions", los Beatles cantan a Dylan y luego Dylan canta Beatles!. Abecedario del rock argentino de los '70 por partida doble con Arco Iris y Atonal. Y en el suplemento Revista Rock, los grandes clásicos de Simon y Garfunkel.
Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 354. Listado de canciones:
1 – Toad of the short forest - The Mothers of Invention
2 – Get a little - The Mothers of Invention
3 – Sudámerica o el regreso a la aurora - Arco Iris
4 – Vasudeva - Arco Iris
5 – Llegó el cambio - Arco Iris
6 – Mañana campestre - Arco Iris
7 – I want you – The Beatles
8 – My Back Pages - The Beatles
9 – Stuck Inside Of Mobile With The Memphis Blues Again - The Beatles
10 – Get Your Rocks Off - The Beatles
11 – Yesterday – Bob Dylan
12 – En un andén cualquiera – Atonal
13 – Plegaria urbana - The Beatles
14 – Mrs. Robinson - Simon & Garfunk
15 – Hey School Girl – Tom and Jerry
16 – Dancin' Wild - Tom and Jerry
17 – The Sound of Silence - Simon & Garfunkel (Versión acústica)
18 – I am a rock - Simon & Garfunkel
19 – Scarborough Fair (Cánticle) - Simon & Garfunkel
20 – The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin' Groovy) - Simon & Garfunkel
21 – For Emily, whenever I may find her - Simon & Garfunkel
22 – Here comes the sun – Paul Simon y George Harrison
23 – Homeward Bound - Paul Simon y George Harrison
24 – América - Simon & Garfunkel
25 – The Boxer - Simon & Garfunkel
26 - The Sound of Silence - Simon & Garfunkel (Versión eléctrica)
27 – Bridge Over Troubled Water - Simon & Garfunkel
Emitido el sábado 27 de marzo de 2021. 16.00 horas.
Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.
Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann
FM Galena 94.5.
Rafaela - Santa Fe - República Argentina.
Link: https://www.ivoox.com/revista-beatles-programa-n-354-audios-mp3_rf_67711644_1.html
Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 354.
