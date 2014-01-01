Rafaela.com

House Targaryen Gets Its Own HBO Series

The mother of dragons was a great hit in the HBO series Game of Thrones. Now it is time to explore her family history in her own made-for TV series.

New House Of Dragons Series

Game of Thrones went viral quicker than a pandemic. George R Martin’s books took to the small screen and the fans responded and loved it. Series after series we sat glued to our television sets. The books and the series were compared to each other and even though there existed differences, the series still proved to be a hit. And then happened the dreaded and final season, season 8.

Season 8 was the season that none of us wanted. Fans everywhere responded and for the longest time there was almost a demand for either a remake of the season or a season 9. But neither of these were in the cards. Instead, HBO signed a completely new series. The new series is still Game of Thrones related but acts a prequal to the hit series.

The new series that we can expect to hit our screens in 2022 is based on the book ‘Fire and Blood’ and is set about 300 years before the events of The Game of Thrones. It chronicles the story of how Aegon Targaryen came to conquer the entire Westeros. But House of Dragons was not the first choice that HBO had to carry on the legacy of the 3 billion dollar hit show.

From Heroes To Dragons

Originally HBO wanted to create a series that was about the first heroes and the first children of Westeros. The casting was done, and the first script was set. Filming began with actress Naomi Watts as the leading lady. When filming was complete and the creators looked at it, they decided to scrap the entire series. It is not quite clear why it was scrapped, but it was. HBO decided to go back to drawing board and come up with a new idea.

Soon after, to everyone’s surprise HBO asked for a ten-part series to be written, based of the book ‘Fire and Blood’. The book itself was written to document the history and the legacy of house Targaryen. From the mad king to the last Targaryen male, Viserys, who believed truly that the throne of Westeros belonged to him by birth right.

The People Behind The Series

HBO has announced who will be behind the series and it’s as exciting as bet apuestas Argentina. The co-creators of the series has been announced to be Martin and Ryan Condal. The two will also be executive producers of the show together with Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess and Ron Schmidt. Returning to the hit franchise is none other than musical genius Ramin Djawadi who also composed the score for the original Game of Thrones series as well as Westworld.

An all-new cast has signed up for the new series and you won’t be seeing any of the old faces. What with it being shot 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, it is highly unlikely that you will run across Cersei in the Red Keep. Even though fans are anxious about the new series – due to the last season of Game of Thrones – there is still great excitement and hope for this new chapter of the incredible franchise.