Rafaela.com

En Revista Beatles festejamos los 50 años de "Tumbleweed Connection", tercer LP de Elton John. Y en Tema libre homenajeamos al mejor en su oficio: George Martin, el auténtico quinto Beatle. Versiones como director de orquesta o productor de las canciones de los Genios de Liverpool. Y un final a pura narración.

Jueves, 26 de Noviembre de 2020 | 12:22 (actualizado a las 12:31)
Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 344. Listado de canciones:

1 – Son Your Father – Elton John
2 – My Father's Gun - Elton John
3 – Where To Know St. Peter? - Elton John
4 – Love Song -  Elton John
5 – Burn Down The Mission - Elton John
6 – Especies -  Pappo's Blues
7 – She Loves You - George Martin
8 – I Want To Hold Your Hand - George Martin
9 – A Hard Day's Night - George Martin
10 – Help! - George Martin
11 – And I Love Her - George Martin
12 – This Boy (Ringo's Theme) - George Martin
13 – The Night Before - George Martin
14 – Ticket To Ride - George Martin
15 – Come Together – Robin Williams y Bobby McFerrin
16 – A day in the life – Jeff Beck
17 – I am the walrus – Jim Carrey
18 – Here, There And Everywhere – Celine Dion
19 -  Here, There And Everywhere – George Martin
20 – Golden Slumbers / Carry That Weight / The End – Phil Collins
21 – A Hard Day's Night – Peter Sellers
22 – In my life – Sean Connery
 
Emitido el sábado 21 de noviembre de 2020 -16.00 horas.
Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.
Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann.
Colaboración especial: Silvia Marzioni.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
