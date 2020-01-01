Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. ReproducciÃ³n del Programa NÃºmero 344.

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 344. Listado de canciones:

1 – Son Your Father – Elton John

2 – My Father's Gun - Elton John

3 – Where To Know St. Peter? - Elton John

4 – Love Song - Elton John

5 – Burn Down The Mission - Elton John

6 – Especies - Pappo's Blues

7 – She Loves You - George Martin

8 – I Want To Hold Your Hand - George Martin

9 – A Hard Day's Night - George Martin

10 – Help! - George Martin

11 – And I Love Her - George Martin

12 – This Boy (Ringo's Theme) - George Martin

13 – The Night Before - George Martin

14 – Ticket To Ride - George Martin

15 – Come Together – Robin Williams y Bobby McFerrin

16 – A day in the life – Jeff Beck

17 – I am the walrus – Jim Carrey

18 – Here, There And Everywhere – Celine Dion

19 - Here, There And Everywhere – George Martin

20 – Golden Slumbers / Carry That Weight / The End – Phil Collins

21 – A Hard Day's Night – Peter Sellers

22 – In my life – Sean Connery