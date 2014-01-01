Rafaela.com

The Strangest Smartphones Available To The Public

A form factor is a name that’s given to a new standard of technology. The motherboards found in most desktop computers, for example, are almost entirely the ATX format, which was designed by intel in the 1990s. The same very much applies to the rest of the technology that we make use of every day, such as smartphones.

The current form factor of smartphone is collectively made up of a rectangular device that has one touch screen, a cameraon the back, ports, and a few physical buttons. It’s a form factor that has become the most popular, but it’s not the only one on the market. These are some of the most unusual smartphones on the market boasting totally new form factors.

Motorola Razr

The Razr is a flagship smartphone from Motorola, who based its design on the original Razr flip phone, which was one of the most popular in the world at the time. The new one is also a flip phone; except this time, it makes use of a fully-interactive touch screen that’s able to fold in half. The technology is brand new, the phone is incredibly expensive, and there are some questions about its overall durability – but within the next few years, foldable phones might become an entirely new form factor, once all the kinks have been worked out.

LG Wing

LG have long been known as leading the forefront of innovation, and nothing says this more than the LG Wing, one of their latest releases. It’s essentially two phones that have been split in half, with a full screen on the top half that’s able to rotate 180 degrees, turning into a horizontal, portrait display. The bottom half remains as is, allowing for a third screen. It’s a solid phone with great specs, and allows the user to use both screen simultaneously thanks to the heavy-modified Android.

Microsoft Duo

Microsoft has had a long and difficult journey with their smartphones. While people generally agreed that they released great phones overall, their lack of popularity and access to apps eventually saw many projects cancelled. The Duo is the newest phone from the company, and this time it’s using Android, much to fans’ delight. It’s the first of its kind, being something between a phone and a tablet but not quite either. Being the first generation, there are a number of flaws that have been pointed out, but many believe that by the second generation, it may be a device worth buying.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

Arguably the most innovative and powerful phone on the market right now, the Fold 2 is the pinnacle of what we can achieve with a modern smartphone. Taking all of the drawbacks of the first iteration and making serious improvements, Samsung has released an incredibly unique phone that only has the very best hardware available, along with a price that most people would never be able to afford. But if it’s a concept that remains popular, we may see cheaper Samsung Folds enter the market in coming years.