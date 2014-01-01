Rafaela.com

The Top Three National Parks In China Not Worth Missing

China offers visitors and locals an almost unlimited number of things to do and see. Find out which national parks in the country are the very best.

The Best National Parks In China

China is a country like no other, where it exists in two totally different realities. One is made up of massive, sprawling, high tech cities that are home to countless millions of people, all going about their daily business. On the other side of the coin, we have incredibly large and beautiful national parks that the people of China have worked hard to ensure are just as nice as the parks found in any other developed country.

It’s a country worth checking out on your travels, packed with endless things to do and see. And if you find yourself heading that way any time in the near future, these are the national parks in the country that should be on your must-see list.

Shennongjia

Found in China’s Hubei Province, this national park is comprised of 90000 hectares of forests, mountains, and rivers, giving even Canada a run for its money. This is also the area that has long been associated with the famous Yeti creature, and there are countless stories of visitors spotting the mythical beast. Along with casual tourists, this is also a favourite spot of scientists, who research the many rare species that inhabit the local region, such as the white bear and white money. There are over 1000 different recorded plants in the national park, making it a true paradise for any nature lover.

Longmen Grottoes

Found along the Yi River, the Longmen Grottoes can be locatedin the Henan Province of central China, and is not far from Luoyang, which was once one of the Four Great Ancient Capitals of China. The Longmen Grottoes are a series of spectacular caves, amounting to around 2300, with 110,000 different statues in all of them, with the smallest being only an inch high. The largest if the Buddha statue, being around 20 meters in height. All of the statues in these cases are devoted to the Buddha, and it’s an important region of pilgrimage for many Buddhists in the area. It’s also possible to find countless inscriptions as well as pagodas throughout the park.

Shilin Stone Forest

Truly one of a kind, the Shilin Stone Forest is a national park that almost needs to be seen to be believed. With massive, stone monoliths many times larger than a human that jut at random out of the ground, it makes for a scene that you would be forgiven for thinking came out of a science fiction film and are even enough to pull you away from your favourite online casino Indiagames.

Part of the Yunnan Province of Southern China, the many stones that are part of the forest eroded over hundreds of millions of years, eventually becoming the behemoths that they are today. This is part of the South China Karst UNESCO World Heritage Site, which is also comprised of other stone forests, as well as waterfalls, lakes, and cave systems. It’s truly unique, there are few other stone forests on the planet, and a worthy item for any bucket list.