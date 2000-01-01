Rafaela.com

A Simple Guide To Finding The Perfect Laptop For Your Needs

Laptops come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes and choosing the right one can be difficult. Learn which laptop is best for your everyday needs.

Finding The Right Laptop For You

20 years ago, laptops were almost exclusively for work purposes, and it’s a trend that continued well into the early 2000s. But as technology became smaller and more efficient, more people began to use laptops for different reasons. Today, laptops are just as powerful as desktops, offering the same capabilities while also being portable.

Not all laptops are created equal, however, and choosing the right onecan become a pain for those that aren’t too clued up about all the hardware inside. Here, we will break down laptop users into casual, business, and gaming, and help you find a device that’s suited for each one of these categories.



Casual Laptops

These are the users that just need a device for checking emails, writing word documents, and for browsing around on the internet. There isn’t too much of a need for anything powerful, as long as the device isn’t too slow and can handle most basic tasks.

Here, an Intel Core i3 would be suited for most things, as long as it’s at least a 5th generation processor. 4GB of DDR3 RAM or more would be more than enough, and while it may be tempting to get a large 500GB hard drive, it’s a much better idea to opt instead for a small 128/256 SSD and then expand the storage options down the road.

Business Laptops

Business laptops, or those laptops that will be used for work purposes, will need to be significantly more powerful than a casual device, although this can depend on what they will be used for. An Intel Core i5 would be better here, and it’s advised that you look for a quad core rather than a dual core.

8GB of RAM should be a minimum to run most editing and financial software, while a 256GB SSD is a requirement to keep the system running as fast as possible. Having a laptop with at least a 1080p Full HD screen is a good idea, as well as having at least two USB 3.0 ports for moving data at high speeds. Integrated graphics are always an option but having something like an Intel MX130 is highly recommended.

Gaming Laptops

The cream of the crop tends to be a modern gaming laptop, and there are a huge variety to choose from. These will also be the most expensive of the bunch due to their high-spec hardware and features. The most important parts of the laptop will be the processor and the graphics card, both of which will be part of its high cost. An i7 is recommended for most modern games, although an i5 will do just fine for those on a budget.

A 1050Ti is the lowest tier graphics card a potential buyer should be looking at, although if they want to play more modern games, the 2000 series is a better option, allowing for AAA games as well as the chance to register to play online. At least 8GB or RAM, although 16GB can make a big difference, and while SATA SSDs are fine for most things, peak performance will require an NVMe storage option.