Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. ReproducciÃ³n del Programa NÃºmero 336.

Gran programa en Revista Beatles!. Comenzamos con The Beatles at the Hollywood Bowl y mas material en vivo de los Genios de Liverpool. Rescatamos a Tommy James y terminamos con Spinettalandia y sus amigos. Y en "Tema libre" recibimos la primavera bailando (en casa) con "Top Boliche's Music" y los mejores temas Disco de la historia.

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 336. Listado de canciones:

1 – Gonna Get Back To You – Tommy James and the Shondells

2 – Devil Gate Drive- Tommy James

3 – I Love You, Love Me, Love - Tommy James

4 – Draggin' The Line - Tommy James

5 – Alteración de tiempo – Luis Alberto Spinetta

6 – Descalza camina - Luis Alberto Spinetta

7 – Lulú toma el taxi - Luis Alberto Spinetta

8 – Twist and Shout – The Beatles (Live at the Hollywood Bowl)

9 – She's a woman - The Beatles (Live at the Hollywood Bowl)

10 – Last Train To London – Electric Light Orchestra

11 – Miss You – The Rolling Stones

12 – Knock On Wood – Amii Stewart

13 – Ring My Bell – Anita Ward

14 – Catch the Cat – Cherry Laine

15 – Ladies Night - Kool and the Gang

16 – Le Freak – Chic

17 – Dynomite Part 1 – Tony Camillo's Bazuka

18 – Fly Robin, Fly – Silver Convention

19 – Stayin' Alive – The Bee Gees

20 – You Should Be Dancing – The Bee Gees

21 – Hot Stuff – Donna Summer

22 – Bad Girls - Donna Summer

23 – I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor

24 – I Am What I Am - Gloria Gaynor