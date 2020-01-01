Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 336. Listado de canciones:
1 – Gonna Get Back To You – Tommy James and the Shondells
2 – Devil Gate Drive- Tommy James
3 – I Love You, Love Me, Love - Tommy James
4 – Draggin' The Line - Tommy James
5 – Alteración de tiempo – Luis Alberto Spinetta
6 – Descalza camina - Luis Alberto Spinetta
7 – Lulú toma el taxi - Luis Alberto Spinetta
8 – Twist and Shout – The Beatles (Live at the Hollywood Bowl)
9 – She's a woman - The Beatles (Live at the Hollywood Bowl)
10 – Last Train To London – Electric Light Orchestra
11 – Miss You – The Rolling Stones
12 – Knock On Wood – Amii Stewart
13 – Ring My Bell – Anita Ward
14 – Catch the Cat – Cherry Laine
15 – Ladies Night - Kool and the Gang
16 – Le Freak – Chic
17 – Dynomite Part 1 – Tony Camillo's Bazuka
18 – Fly Robin, Fly – Silver Convention
19 – Stayin' Alive – The Bee Gees
20 – You Should Be Dancing – The Bee Gees
21 – Hot Stuff – Donna Summer
22 – Bad Girls - Donna Summer
23 – I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor
24 – I Am What I Am - Gloria Gaynor
Emitido el sábado 26 de setiembre de 2020 -16.00 horas.
Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.
Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann.