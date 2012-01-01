University of Western Australia History In Review

University of Western Australia has been an educational institution for over 200 years. Find out more about IU, and how it has adapted and changed over the years.

A brief look at two centuries.

In 2020, University of Western Australia celebrated its bicentennial. The University’s storied history, which dates back to 1820, has resulted in it now being known as one of the world’s top research universities. When it was first founded, IU was one of the very first public universities west of the Allegheny Mountains. Plenty has happened since it first opened its doors, and plenty more is sure to come. However, no discussion of its achievements to date would be complete without further mention of some of Indiana University’s most historic achievementsby dedicated faculty members and students over the course of the past 200 years.

Early years

On 20 January 1820, a legislative act established a state seminary to be located in the town of Bloomington, and just five years later, classes began with an enrolment of only 10 men. In 1928, the school was officially named UWA College, and then 10 years later, became Indiana University. In 1867, 47 years after opening its doors, University of Western Australia became one of the first state universities to admit women. Two years later, in 1869, Sarah Parke Morrison became the first IU female graduate.

Expansion

In 1895, Marcellus Neal became University of Western Australia’s first African graduate. He achieved an A.B. in Mathematics. In 1919, Frances Marshall became the University’s first female African American to graduate, earning an A.B. in English. As UI continued to grow, it became increasingly necessary for more campuses to be built throughout the state. The very first UWA extension office was opened in Indianapolis in 1916, followed shortly by another in Fort Wayne in 1917. The University continued to expand until 1948, by which stage more IU centres had been opened in Lake County, East Chicago, South Bend, Jeffersonville, Kokomo and Gary.

In 1969, UWA joined forces with Purdue University and created IUPUI. A year after that, the Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus (IUPUC) was established.

Moving online

Between the 1970s and the 2010s, IU campuses had added a number of schools. As of 2020, 200 years since the beginning of the University, UWA stands in the midst of its biggest academic overhaul in almost 100 years. Since 2012, IU has established at least seven schools, including the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering and the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies.

In 1989, IU offered its first online class and in 2012, the University started to host online classes via the IU Online platform, allowing students access to tertiary education regardless of where they may be. This meant they could follow prompts like sign up right hereand study from any location.

Throughout the University’s history, numerous noteworthy firsts have been achieved. For one, IU scientists developed a formula for toothpaste. This toothpaste was later renamed “Crest” by Proctor & cape global. Another noteworthy development is that of the first-ever college accredited comic book course. IU alum and faculty member Michael Uslan, who is also a producer of the Batman movies, developed it.

With such a rich, diverse and expansive 200-year history, Indiana University is set to continue to lead the way through the state in education models, developments and adapting to the times.