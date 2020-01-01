Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 334. Listado de canciones:
1 – WPLJ - The Mothers of Invention
2 – Igor's Boogie, Phase One - The Mothers of Invention
3 – Overture to a Holiday in Berlín - The Mothers of Invention
4 – Theme From Burnt Weeny Sandwich - The Mothers of Invention
5 - Igor's Boogie, Phase Two - The Mothers of Invention
6 – Till There Was You – The Beatles
7 – Sheila – The Beatles
8 - Till There Was You – Shirley Jones
9 – Sheila – Tommy Roe
10 – Quiero estar con Dios – El Corte
11 – Teatro mutante – El Corte
12 – Lo tomé de un trago – El Corte
13 – Ella en la ventana está aprendiendo a llorar – Fernando Goin
14 – Cortando con la tristeza - Fernando Goin
15 – Apertura inicial – Daniel García
16 – Apertura de vuelta - Daniel García
17 – Sin respirar - Daniel García
18 – Recuerdo esa canción – Graffiti
19 – Exhibición condicionada – Graffiti
20 – Cansados de retroceder – Graffiti
21 – De a pedazos – Graffiti
22 – Destiempo – Rubén Goldín
23 – Hagamos algo - Rubén Goldín
24 – Un disparo mas - Rubén Goldín
25 – Mal acostumbrado - Rubén Goldín
26 – Rescata mi corazón – Manuel Wirtz
Emitido el sábado 12 de setiembre de 2020 -16.00 horas.
Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.
Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann.