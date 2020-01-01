Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. ReproducciÃ³n del Programa NÃºmero 334.

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 334. Listado de canciones:

1 – WPLJ - The Mothers of Invention

2 – Igor's Boogie, Phase One - The Mothers of Invention

3 – Overture to a Holiday in Berlín - The Mothers of Invention

4 – Theme From Burnt Weeny Sandwich - The Mothers of Invention

5 - Igor's Boogie, Phase Two - The Mothers of Invention

6 – Till There Was You – The Beatles

7 – Sheila – The Beatles

8 - Till There Was You – Shirley Jones

9 – Sheila – Tommy Roe

10 – Quiero estar con Dios – El Corte

11 – Teatro mutante – El Corte

12 – Lo tomé de un trago – El Corte

13 – Ella en la ventana está aprendiendo a llorar – Fernando Goin

14 – Cortando con la tristeza - Fernando Goin

15 – Apertura inicial – Daniel García

16 – Apertura de vuelta - Daniel García

17 – Sin respirar - Daniel García

18 – Recuerdo esa canción – Graffiti

19 – Exhibición condicionada – Graffiti

20 – Cansados de retroceder – Graffiti

21 – De a pedazos – Graffiti

22 – Destiempo – Rubén Goldín

23 – Hagamos algo - Rubén Goldín

24 – Un disparo mas - Rubén Goldín

25 – Mal acostumbrado - Rubén Goldín

26 – Rescata mi corazón – Manuel Wirtz