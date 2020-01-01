Rafaela.com

En la edición de esta semana de Revista Beatles mostramos un disco clave en la carrera de Neil Young: "After the Gold Rush". Bailamos con un grupo setentero por excelencia, Middle of the Road y tendremos un suplemento Tema Libre que chorreará almíbar, Prepárate para enamorarte porque llegan: Los Amados, Los Mensajeros del Amor.
Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 333. Listado de canciones:
1 – When You Dance You Can Really Love - Neil Young
2 – On Lonesome Me - Neil Young
3 – Till The Morning Comes - Neil Young
4 – Only Love Can Break Your Heart - Neil Young
5 – Don't Let It Bring You Down - Neil Young
6 – Era de tontos - Luis Alberto Spinetta
7 – I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Cry (Over You) – The Beatles
8 – Where Have You Been All My Life – The Beatles
9 - I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Cry (Over You) – Elvis Presley
10 - Where Have You Been All My Life – Arthur Alexander
11 – Bottoms Up – Middle of the Road
12 – Soleil Soleil - Middle of the Road
13 – Samson and Delilah - Middle of the Road
14 – Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep - Middle of the Road
15 – Solamente una vez – Los Amados
16 – Alma mía - Los Amados
17 – El Reloj - Los Amados
18 – Siempre en mi corazón - Los Amados
19 – María La O - Los Amados
20 – Noche de ronda - Los Amados
21 – Vereda tropical - Los Amados
22 – Cada noche un amor - Los Amados
23 – Arrullo de palmas - Los Amados
24 – El Cumbanchero - Los Amados
Emitido el sábado 5 de setiembre de 2020 -16.00 horas.
Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.
Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann.