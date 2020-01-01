Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. ReproducciÃ³n del Programa NÃºmero 333.

En la edición de esta semana de Revista Beatles mostramos un disco clave en la carrera de Neil Young: "After the Gold Rush". Bailamos con un grupo setentero por excelencia, Middle of the Road y tendremos un suplemento Tema Libre que chorreará almíbar, Prepárate para enamorarte porque llegan: Los Amados, Los Mensajeros del Amor.

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 333. Listado de canciones:

1 – When You Dance You Can Really Love - Neil Young

2 – On Lonesome Me - Neil Young

3 – Till The Morning Comes - Neil Young

4 – Only Love Can Break Your Heart - Neil Young

5 – Don't Let It Bring You Down - Neil Young

6 – Era de tontos - Luis Alberto Spinetta

7 – I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Cry (Over You) – The Beatles

8 – Where Have You Been All My Life – The Beatles

9 - I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Cry (Over You) – Elvis Presley

10 - Where Have You Been All My Life – Arthur Alexander

11 – Bottoms Up – Middle of the Road

12 – Soleil Soleil - Middle of the Road

13 – Samson and Delilah - Middle of the Road

14 – Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep - Middle of the Road

15 – Solamente una vez – Los Amados

16 – Alma mía - Los Amados

17 – El Reloj - Los Amados

18 – Siempre en mi corazón - Los Amados

19 – María La O - Los Amados

20 – Noche de ronda - Los Amados

21 – Vereda tropical - Los Amados

22 – Cada noche un amor - Los Amados

23 – Arrullo de palmas - Los Amados

24 – El Cumbanchero - Los Amados