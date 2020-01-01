Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 332. Listado de canciones:
1 – The Answer – Peter Bardens
2 – I Can't Remember - Peter Bardens
3 – Let's Get It On - Peter Bardens
4 – Vamos al bosque - Luis Alberto Spinetta
5 – Long Tall Sally – The Beatles
6 – I Remember You – The Beatles
7 – Long Tall Sally – Little Richard
8 – I Remember You – Frank Ilfield
9 – Papá Garland Had a Hat and a Jazz Band and a Mat and a Black Fat Cat – Les Luthiers
10 – Pepper Clemens Sent the Messenger: Nevertheless Left The Herd – Les Luthiers
11 – Miss Lilly Higgins Sings Shimmy in Mississippi Spring – Les Luthiers
12 – Doctor Bob Gordon Shops Hot Dogs From Boston – Les Luthiers
13 – Truthfull Lulu Pulls Thru Zulus – Les Luthiers
14 – Moonlight Serenade – Glenn Miller
15 – Patrulla americana - Glenn Miller
16 – Stardust - Glenn Miller
17 – Pensylvania 6,5000 - Glenn Miller
18 – Swing, Swing, Swing - Glenn Miller
19 – In the Mood (De buen humor) - Glenn Miller
Emitido el sábado 29 de agosto de 2020 -16.00 horas.
Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.
Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann.