Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 332. Listado de canciones:

1 – The Answer – Peter Bardens

2 – I Can't Remember - Peter Bardens

3 – Let's Get It On - Peter Bardens

4 – Vamos al bosque - Luis Alberto Spinetta

5 – Long Tall Sally – The Beatles

6 – I Remember You – The Beatles

7 – Long Tall Sally – Little Richard

8 – I Remember You – Frank Ilfield

9 – Papá Garland Had a Hat and a Jazz Band and a Mat and a Black Fat Cat – Les Luthiers

10 – Pepper Clemens Sent the Messenger: Nevertheless Left The Herd – Les Luthiers

11 – Miss Lilly Higgins Sings Shimmy in Mississippi Spring – Les Luthiers

12 – Doctor Bob Gordon Shops Hot Dogs From Boston – Les Luthiers

13 – Truthfull Lulu Pulls Thru Zulus – Les Luthiers

14 – Moonlight Serenade – Glenn Miller

15 – Patrulla americana - Glenn Miller

16 – Stardust - Glenn Miller

17 – Pensylvania 6,5000 - Glenn Miller

18 – Swing, Swing, Swing - Glenn Miller

19 – In the Mood (De buen humor) - Glenn Miller