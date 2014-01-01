Rafaela.com

5 Destinations In Argentina For Your Bucket List

Summer is the perfect time for a holiday, and Argentinians do not need to look beyond the borders for experiences that should be on every bucket list. The following destinations are those that every Argentinian should visit at least once in their life.

1. Iguazú Falls

Comprised of almost 300 individual waterfalls on a 3km edge in the Iguazu River, Iguazú Falls is a sight that will never be forgotten. The UNESCO World Heritage Site on the border between Argentina and Brazil is the biggest waterfall in the world.

Visitors can see the falls from different perspectives, thanks to walkways and viewing platforms. One of the best views is from a platform near a chasm known as the Devil’s Throat. Half of the river’s flow tumbles into the long, narrow chasm, and the effect is so dramatic that it looks like the water is boiling.

2. Ushuaia

The southernmost city in the world, Ushuaia is on Isla Grande de Tierra del Fuego. The Martial Mountains are to the north, and the Beagle Channel is to the south of the city that was founded as a penal colony in the 1800s.

Apart from opportunities to explore the dramatic landscape of the Tierra del Fuego National Park, you can visit attractions such as the End of the World Museum, the San Juan de Salvamento lighthouse, and the Maritime Museum of Ushuaia. While there, do not miss the chance to go for a cruise on the Beagle Channel through which Charles Darwin sailed on his historic voyage. It is a tip that is as exciting as the action you can enjoy when you register to win with live betting.

3. Mar del Plata

If you haven’t seen the golden beaches of Mar del Plata, you haven’t lived. The city is 400km from Buenos Aires, and its 8km coastline boasts beaches, dunes, and cliffs.

When you are not at the beach, you can explore the gardens, parks, and squares of the waterfront, which is backdropped by the resorts and old mansions of the city. Fans of racing must not miss visiting the Juan Manuel Fangio Museum, which is dedicated to the Formula 1 driver.

4. Perito Moreno Glacier

If you head to the town of El Calafate, you can join a tour to visit the Perito Moreno Glacier in Los Glaciares National Park. The 30km-long glacier is the third-largest freshwater reserve in the world. While in the park, be sure to see Monte Fitz Roy on the border between Argentina and Chile. Although the mountain is only 3,359m tall, it is more difficult to climb than Mount Everest.

5. Mendoza

Whether you enjoy arts and culture or hiking and climbing, the beautiful city of Mendoza has something to offer you. The city is famous for its art deco buildings, museums, markets, theatres, and galleries, but that is not all it offers.

If you prefer outdoor activity, the city is close enough to attractions such as whitewater rafting, trail riding, and hiking trails.