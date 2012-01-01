Rafaela.com

5 Best Wineries To Visit In The Western Cape

South Africa’s Western Cape is known for its award-winning new world wines. Take a look at 5 historic wineries near Cape Town that you should visit.

Top 5 Wineries Near Cape Town

Wine has been made at the Cape of Good Hope at least since 1659, when Dutch navigator Jan van Riebeeck was recorded as its first producer. Many excellent vineyards and wineries were planted and established over the next three centuries, and they happily welcome visitors.

1. Boschendal

The first person to farm Boschendal in the Drakenstein Valley near Franschhoek was Jean le Long, who was one of the first 200 French Huguenots who fled to the Cape in the 1680s. The Dutch East India Company granted the land in 1688 and wrote the title deed in 1713.

In 1715, Abraham de Villiers bought the farm, and then sold it to his brother Jacques in 1817. It remained in the De Villiers family until it was sold and converted into a fruit farm in 1879. A consortium of South African investors acquired it in 2012 and began a rejuvenation programme. Boschendal has a restaurant and a tasting room, and it offers accommodation, and outdoor activities. It produces award-winning red and white wine, Blanc de Noir, and Methode Cap Classiques.

2. Meerlust

In 1693, a German immigrant named Henning Huising bought property 5km from False Bay, Cape Town, and turned it into a farm named Meerlust (Pleasure of the Sea) in 1693. In 1756, the Myburgh family purchased the property, and has owned it since.

The estate, which was declared a national monument, boasts a tasting room and accommodation in a beautiful setting. The estate produces red and white wine, of which a Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot and Cabernet Franc blend called Rubicon is the most famous.

3. Groot Constantia

Founded in 1685, Groot Constantia is South Africa’s oldest wine producing estate. It was established by Simon van der Stel, the then governor of the Cape. Hendrik Cloete bought the estate in 1778, and produced Grand Constance, a blend of Muscat de Frontignan, Muscadel, Pontiac, and Chenin Blanc. The farm was sold to the government in the 1880s, and ownership eventually passed to the Groot Constantia Trust in 1993. The estate produces a range of wines, the most accoladed of which is Grand Constance.

4. Babylonstoren

Babylonstoren was established in 1690, and it went through a reinvention a few years ago. It was fully renovated, and it re-opened as an organic farm. It produces wine, olive oil, and tea, and it has restaurants, accommodation, a day spa, a renowned garden. The estate offers tastings, meals, and it has spaces available for weddings and other events. Babylonstoren is known for its Nebukadnesar blend.

5. Vergelegen

Founded in 1700, Vergelegen in Somerset West is one of the most picturesque wine farms in the Western Cape. Long with vineyards, it has pastures for Nguni cattle, beautiful gardens, and areas of indigenous fynbos. Visitors can enjoy estate tours, cellar tours, wine tastings, picnics, and other activities.