Rafaela.com

Simple Ways To Deal With Stress And Anxiety

Find out how to identify it and how to deal with it by making a few simple changes to your lifestyle.

Easy Ways To Deal With Stress

Even those who usually are the most laid-back people have found 2020 to be a stressful year. Between a global health crisis, restrictions on movement, and financial uncertainty, many people have struggled to deal with abnormal amounts of stress. Here are easy ways to deal with it effectively.

Recognise Signs Of Stress

The first step toward dealing with stress is to recognise the signs of it in your life. Some of the most common indicators include:

Feeling anxious or worried all the time, mood swings, inability to concentrate, unable to relax, irritability, eating much more or less than usual, tense and sore muscles, digestive problems, and feeling dizzy or nauseous.

Your Initial Response

There are three things that you can do as an initial response when you become aware that you are feeling stressed:

Firstly, recognise the problem and that it is being caused by stress. Pay attention the physical signs of it. Secondly, try to find the source of the stress. Is it something you can solve practically, something that will resolve itself if you give it some time, or something that is beyond your control? Thirdly, consider your lifestyle and the possible changes you could make to decrease stress. Remember, there is a difference between excitement, such as what you feel when you accept casino bonuses, and the tension you feel because of pressure at work.

What You Can Do

The following tips are simple ways that can help you combat stress:

Cut down on smoking and drinking –Cigarettes, alcohol, and other intoxicants may offer a few minutes of distraction from stress, but they will add to it in the long run. You will be better able to handle stress with clear head and a healthier body.

Eat healthy food –The food we eat can affect our mood. If nutrient-deficient junk food forms a large part of our diet, we will not feel a sense of wellbeing. Limit the amount of carbohydrates you eat and be sure to get to eat foods that offer enough protein, vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Cut down on tea and coffee, and make sure you drink eight glasses of water per day.

Get some exercise –Exercise helps keep your body fit, and it has been proven to stimulate the release of endorphins, which can improve your mood. Exercise also can help you work out the physical effects of stress. You do not need to join a gym or sports team. You can join a yoga class, walk to the shops, or even walk up and down the stairs a few times.

Relax and sleep –Make sure you spend a few minutes every day doing nothing but relaxing and try to relax more on weekends and holidays. Similarly, not getting enough sleep can intensify the stress you feel, so be sure to get enough restful sleep every night.

Be easy on yourself –Be kind to yourself when you make mistakes. Sometimes we add to our own stress with negative self-judgement. Instead, forgive yourself and give yourself another chance.