Revista Beatles. ReproducciÃ³n del Programa NÃºmero 319.

Nueva etapa en la recorrida cronológica de la discografía de los Genios de Liverpool!. En Revista Beatles comenzamos a recorrer "The Beatles Live! at the Star Club. Hamburgo 1962. Un regreso a los orígenes de la banda en los tiempos salvajes de Hamburgo.

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 319. Listado de canciones:

1 – My Generation (Live at Leeds, 1970)

2 – Profecías – Vox Dei

3 – Profecías - Ensamble Musical Buenos Aires

4 – I Saw Her Standing There – The Beatles (Live at the Star Club Hamburgo, 1962)

5 – Roll Over Beethoven - The Beatles (Live at the Star Club Hamburgo, 1962)

6 – Pretty Thing - The Pretty Things

7 – Rosalyn - The Pretty Things

8 – Don't Bring Me Down - The Pretty Things

9 – Honey, I Need - The Pretty Things

10 – I Can Never Say - The Pretty Things

11 – You Don't Believe - The Pretty Things

12 – Get the picture - The Pretty Things

13 – Midnight to six man - The Pretty Things

14 – Come see me - The Pretty Things

15 – S F Sorrow is born - The Pretty Things

16 – Bracelets of fingers - The Pretty Things

17 – Private Sorrow - The Pretty Things

18 – Loneliest Person - The Pretty Things

19 – My Sweet Lord - Josephine Baker

20 – It's Impossible - Josephine Baker

21 – The Times They Are A Changin' – Josephine Baker

22 – My Way - Josephine Baker