Nueva etapa en la recorrida cronológica de la discografía de los Genios de Liverpool!. En Revista Beatles comenzamos a recorrer "The Beatles Live! at the Star Club. Hamburgo 1962. Un regreso a los orígenes de la banda en los tiempos salvajes de Hamburgo.
Además, homenaje a los primos feos de los Rolling Stones: Los Pretty Things; seguimos con La Biblia y un "Tema libre" acotado pero valiosísimo con la grandiosa Josephine Baker.
Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 319. Listado de canciones:
1 – My Generation (Live at Leeds, 1970)
2 – Profecías – Vox Dei
3 – Profecías - Ensamble Musical Buenos Aires
4 – I Saw Her Standing There – The Beatles (Live at the Star Club Hamburgo, 1962)
5 – Roll Over Beethoven - The Beatles (Live at the Star Club Hamburgo, 1962)
6 – Pretty Thing - The Pretty Things
7 – Rosalyn - The Pretty Things
8 – Don't Bring Me Down - The Pretty Things
9 – Honey, I Need - The Pretty Things
10 – I Can Never Say - The Pretty Things
11 – You Don't Believe - The Pretty Things
12 – Get the picture - The Pretty Things
13 – Midnight to six man - The Pretty Things
14 – Come see me - The Pretty Things
15 – S F Sorrow is born - The Pretty Things
16 – Bracelets of fingers - The Pretty Things
17 – Private Sorrow - The Pretty Things
18 – Loneliest Person - The Pretty Things
19 – My Sweet Lord - Josephine Baker
20 – It's Impossible - Josephine Baker
21 – The Times They Are A Changin' – Josephine Baker
22 – My Way - Josephine Baker
Emitido el sábado 30 de mayo de 2020.16.00 horas.
Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.
Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann.