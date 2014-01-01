5 Stress-Busting Techniques To Keep You Sane | Rafaela

Modern life has more than enough ways to stress us all out, from personal concerns to global threats. Whether it is your love life, your job and income prospects, or your personal safety that is causing you anxiety, they threaten your mental health just as much as high crime rates, political oppression, or worries about diseases, terrorists and global disasters.

Because long-term stress can have physical consequences including hypertension, cardiovascular conditions, diabetes and depression, it is important that you manage the stress in your life. Here are five activities that can help you reduce stress:

Exercise More

Exercise is a great way to provide physical and mental release from stress. It keeps your body healthy and supple, while at the same time improving your mental well-being. It does that in two ways: by giving you a positive goal on which to focus, and by releasing endorphins and other mood-enhancing chemicals in your brain.

Low-impact sports like swimming or rowing are kinder to your joints later in life, but any sport you enjoy, whether solo, competitive or team-based, is a healthy stress-reliever. Solo sporting pastimes, especially, lend themselves to the next technique…

Explore Meditation

Whether it is Transcendental Meditation or a similar faith-based technique, a guided meditation, or a personal mental program involving prayer and contemplation, several forms of mental reflection can be invaluable in relieving stress. Explore some options in personuntil you find the one that is right for you.

Certain forms of exercise also lend themselves to natural, unforced forms of meditation, just by the nature of the sport. Surfing is one; so are rock-climbing and scuba diving. Or you could try Yoga, Pilates, Tai Chi or even circuit training: all good ways to clear your mind of anxiety while working out your body.

Focus On Your Breathing

Breathing is at the core of stamina when exercising, as well as crucial to all forms of meditation. By keeping some of your focus on your breathing permanently, not just when you are exercising, meditating or even playing games for money, you will become more conscious of how your breathing responds to your relative stress levels.

If you are aware your breathing is becoming shorter and pushing up your heart rate, you can make some conscious changes to your response. By deliberately slowing your breathing, you can lower your stress.

Start A Garden

If the only space you have is indoors, invest in some pots on the windowsill. But garden in whatever space you can, whether you grow decorative or food plants. Tending to living things for a few minutes daily is proven to lower stress levels, while plants don’t create the anxiety over keeping them alive that pets do.

Ditch Unhealthy Habits

Taking an hour’s walk every day is a great way to get exercise without turning into a health nut, if that’s what scares you. So is dancing whenever you are in the mood. Even if you don’t commit to regular exercise, cutting out caffeine, nicotine and alcohol, or any other drugs used to forget problems rather than solve them, is a step in the right direction.