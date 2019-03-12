How Healthcare Evolves: 5 Amazing Innovations | Rafaela

As human knowledge and technology improves, so does our ability to safeguard our health. Here are five treatments that could change medicine forever.

5 Innovations That Are Changing Healthcare

Human beings have come a long way since the days when we believed illnesses were caused by evil spirits. As research and knowledge expand, we also come up with new devices regularly that provide better healthcare.

This is true across most fields, of course, but for some reason advances in medical treatment feel more personally relevant to everybody; perhaps because sickness is equally terrifying to us all. Here is a list of five great medical innovations that are improving healthcare around the world.

VR Versus Patient Anxiety

A looming surgery or the approach of childbirth are among the situations that medical patients can find stressful. Some procedures, for example wart removal, can also be physically uncomfortable.

Start-up VR Health has a solution to this, based on the soothing effects of Virtual Reality. The patient wears a headset, which places them in a relaxing digital environment to reduce stress and pain during the procedure.

Robot Handles Heart Surgery

HeartLander, an Artificial Intelligence robot developed by Carnegie Mellon University, is making very delicate heart surgeries much safer and less invasive. The robot, guided by its AI, has a much steadier hand than human surgeons.

The miniature robot is inserted via a tiny incision, and then guided by a surgeon to the correct part of the heart. It performs the required surgery with much less stress to the patient’s system than conventional procedures.

3D Models Shorten Surgeries

Time spent under anaesthetic is always somewhat stressful on the body, and so is any length of time in which a person has an open surgical incision. Now several hospitals, including the Boston Children’s Hospital in the United States, are preparing for surgeries using 3D computer modelling.

By allowing surgeons to practice tricky new procedures, or run through an operation beforehand, scouting any pitfalls, 3D modellingmakes doctors better prepared when they walk into the operating theatre. Patients spend less time on the operating table, so they experience less physical stress and improve their rate of recovery.

Pocket Ultrasound

Computers and new devices are changing the way we do everything from apostas online no Brasilto the approach of medicine in big-city, First World hospitals. Innovations in medicine are also saving lives in rural areas and poor countries. The handheld ultrasound wand called Butterfly IQ is an example of this.

Instead of requiring a huge hospital-based machine costing $100,000 to keep women safe during pregnancy, healthcare professionals in poor and undeveloped countries can now perform the same role using a $2,000 gadget that connects to an iPhone app and can function anywhere. It’s a revolutionary breakthrough in medical imaging.

Mind-reading Wrist Sensors

The CTRL-kit wristband is set to revolutionise healthcare, and possibly every other area of our lives. CTRL-kit detects electrical impulses that the brain sends to the muscles of the wrist as soon as you even think of moving your arm.

By interpreting these impulses, CTRL-kit can then reproduce the movement required: either on a computer screen, or in real life, through a prosthetic attachment. It’s as if the technology reads your thoughts. It offers amazing possibilities for amputees, as well as anyone recovering from a stroke, or suffering from neurodegenerative ailments like Parkinson’s disease.