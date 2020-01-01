Rafaela.com

Find Out What 2020 Has to Offer Us in Terms of Technology

If you’re unsure of which headphones, laptop, or smartwatch to buy, you’ve come to the right place. Get inside information on the best of the best.

The Best Gadgets and Gear in 2020

This product round-up includes the finest technological products in various categories as we ride out what’s turned out to be a very tumultuous year.

These gadgets performed well in all areas, including pricing, and while some may cost more than you expected, the amount you’ll save in the long run makes them worth it.

The Bluetooth Speaker: UE Megaboom 3

The truly incredible UE Megaboom 3 is the number one choice when it comes to the best Bluetooth speakers this year.

Ultimate Ears has created the perfect balance between features, sound quality, and value, more so than any of its rivals, and the device boasts an impressive 20-hour battery life. It can also stereo-pair and daisy chain with other speakers from UE.

The Fitness Tracker: Fitbit Alta HR

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your current fitness tracker or start from scratch, the Fitbit Alta HR is highly recommended.

Unlike your smartwatch, this battery lasts for as much as a week, and the band combines slimness, discreetness, and style with heaps of tech!

It can track your steps, tell you how many calories you’ve burned, monitor your quality of sleep, detect your heart rate and lots more. Extras include the ability to set hourly mini-goals, and you can choose from six colours thanks to the accessory bands being sold separately.

The only downside is that it’s not waterproof.

The Laptop: The 2019 Dell XPS 13

Last year’s first choice in terms of laptops remains on our list in 2020 and the Dell XPS 13 is the definitive rival to the Macbook.

The 13-inch screen is slim and light and gets the job done, whether you’re surfing social media networks, getting work deadlines met, or have taken some time out to play online Blackjack games!

You can configure the Dell XPS 13 to your heart’s content too, with options including FULL HD, UHD, non-glare screens, and touchscreen versions. The tiny screen-bezel means it boasts a tiny footprint and easily fits into any bag. This edition also comes with a webcam positioned above the display.

The Headphones: Sony WH-1000XM3

Sony’s WH-1000XM3 headphones are not just rated the best overall but also come out on top in terms of noise-cancellation.

The sound quality is epic, the design is brilliant, and the right earcup’s touch controls work splendidly. It offers a 30-hour battery life, USB-C rapid charging and performed excellently in wireless tests.

The Smartphone: Apple iPhone 11

The iPhone 11, not the iPhone 11 Pro with higher specs, gets recommended in part thanks to how much cheaper it is than its Pro counterparts. It doesn’t skimp on quality, either, and you’ll enjoy the same great camera, the same processor, a more-than-adequately-sized screen, and a longer battery life than its predecessors.

The Tablet: Apple iPad Air

The timeless design has remained for the revived iPad Air, along with the same high-resolution screen, intuitive software, and incredible app collection.

There’s simply no platform that can compete when it comes to applications designed specifically for tablets and it’s compatible with the Apple Smart Keyboard.