Rafaela.com

Implement These Tiny Changes to Your Life and Enjoy Huge Results

There’s no more valuable investment than the one we make in ourselves, yet we’re often last on our To-Do lists. Review some easy adjustments you can make.

Lifestyle Tweaks for Dramatic Improvement

One of the biggest obstacles we face in our day-to-day lives is that the long-term effects of bad habits on our health aren’t visible. We are wired to focus on short-term results, like a decrease in weight or an upswing in our energy. Protracted effects get lost on us until we have a major health event which serves as the wake-up call we need.

Don’t wait until it’s too late! Start tweaking small routines now and you’ll hopefully never know what consequences you’ve avoided.

Drink Water

Start your day off with one glass of water as soon as you wake up and then add half-a-glass until you get to two or three. Do this before you do anything else, including having a cup of coffee.

We wake up slightly dehydrated because of the hours we’ve been asleep, so this small change is a really important one.

Once you’ve created a new habit you’ll notice a big difference in how you feel during the day. And it doesn’t cost a thing to start!

Halve Your Plate

Start filling half your plate with fruits and vegetables.

This is another really simple concept that’s great for your health and has nothing to do with crazy calorie-slashing. Anyone can do it, it’s inexpensive to eat like this, and your body will thank you for it.

Start Moving More

You know the story. We’re sitting more and moving a lot less and it’s massively impacting our health and longevity. But the good news is that even if you can’t commit huge chunks of time to working out, you can add more movement to your days and nights very easily.

Reward yourself with the best pokies online games, a new outfit, or a splurge purchase at Amazon if you have to.

Your options are pretty vast. You could take your dogs for a walk, if you’ve got some, or do some yoga classes online. You could even buy some weights and use them while you’re planning your day first thing in the morning.

At the very least, put a timer on your phone or desktop to remind you to get up at least once every 30 minutes.

Go to Sleep

Make it a priority to get at least eight hours of sleep every night. Most of us only manage around six or so, and that’s simply not enough.

Go to bed earlier, create a soothing routine to help you fall asleep more quickly, and avoid napping during the day if you struggle to wake up feeling rested.

It’s All About Self-Care

As simple a concept as it is, self-care is one of the most challenging habits to stick to. Be this as it may, you have to prioritise your emotional, mental, physical, social, and spiritual health. Discover what your needs are and then start taking the steps necessary to meet them.

This could be starting a journal, doing a crossword, hiking, scheduling a night out with your friends, or meditating. Keep going until your happiness and satisfaction levels are where you want them to be!