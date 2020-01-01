Rafaela.com

Find Out What Fashion Trends Will Put You in the Limelight

Discover the hottest, most current fashion trends blazing across catwalks the world over. Make sure you update your wardrobe and stay super-stylish.

Fashion Trends to Get You Noticed

It’s been a long year, and we’re only a few months in! It’s time to reward yourself with a wardrobe as fresh as it gets, and these items are sure to get you the attention you deserve.

Bermuda Shorts

Take your cues from Alberta Ferretti, Alexander Wang, and Givenchy when it comes to Bermuda shorts and you’ll find it difficult to ever take them off. They can be compared to the comfortable boyfriend-fit of the shorts arena.

Billowing Dresses

Keep all eyes on you as we ride out 2020 by getting hold of a loose-fitting, voluminous dress as seen on the Loewe, Molly Goddard, and Off-White runways.

Buttercup Yellow

There’s a lot of colours to stock up on in 2020, but this pastel yellow is the one you want to make sure you don’t miss.

Found on the Jacquemus, Nina Ricci, and Victoria Beckham runways, it is the kind of shade that’s guaranteed to brighten up any day. You’ll turn into a living, breathing ray of sunshine!

We’re Loving Leather

Who made the rule that leather is reserved for colder temperatures only? Don’t put it away, find a new way to wear it like Hermes, Prada, and Rokh have. And go colour-crazy, you don’t have to stick to black.

Midi or Maxi Denim Skirts

Retire your jean mini-skirt for now because the longer, 90s-style denim skirt is making a comeback. Get your inspiration from Celine, Marques Almeida, and Stella McCartney and rock this look day or night.

Pleats are Perfect

It was all about pleats at Christopher John Rogers, Issey Miyake, and Pyer Moss. Wear them wherever you can in 2020 and watch the compliments start rolling in.

Pretty Little Polka Dots

A classic print that your mother will approve of, polka dot fabric has been given the go-ahead at Balenciaga, Balmain, and Dries van Noten. This option is a great fashion forward fit for people who like patterns but don’t want anything too outrageous.

Pimp Those Puffy Sleeves

Calling all romantics! Capacious, dramatic sleeves dominated Brock Collection, Carolina Herrera, and Emilia Wickstead runways, and they’re highly recommended when you need that little extra punch for your otherwise-sensible outfit.

Big Blazers

Go big or go home when it comes to blazers in the second half of this year. Oversized looks were the highlight at Lavin and Salvatore Ferragamo runways recently.

A Statement Trench

Get ready for a fresh take on possibly the most classic wardrobe staple. The reworked trench was in top form at Burberry, JW Anderson, and Gabriela Hearst and we’re loving the new-but-improved attitude.

Utility Jumpsuits

Jumpsuits take all the pressure off you when it comes to planning an outfit. It’s already popping!

3.1 Phillip Lim, Jonathan Simkhai, and Zimmermann are here to make your life easier with one-stop looks that just work.

It’s all about working smarter, not harder.