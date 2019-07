Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 284. Listado de canciones:

1 – Liar – Argent

2 – Be Free – Argent

3 – Schoolgirl – Argent

4 – The Feeling Is Inside – Argent

5 – Freefall – Argent

6 – Dance in the Smoke – Argent

7 – En este mismo instante – Pedro y Pablo

8 – The Day I Went Back To School - The Beatles

9 – The Teacher Was A Lookin' - The Beatles

10 – We Gotta Live Together – Jimi Hendrix

11 – Gypsy Woman – Muddy Waters

12 – Still A Fool – Muddy Waters

13 – Rocket 88 – Jackie Brenston and his Delta Cats

14 – My Foolish Heart – Gene Ammons

15 – Such a Pretty Thing – Gene Chandler

16 – Rescue Me – Fontella Bass

17 – California Soul – Marlena Shaw

18 – Hold On – The Radiants

19 – Oh What A Night – The Dells

20 – In My Diary – The Moonglows

21 – I Only Have Eyes For You – The Flamingos

22 – Black Nights – Lowell Fulson

23 – Every Day I Have The Blues – Memphis Slim

24 – I'd Rather Go Blind – Etta James

25 – Please Please Me – The Beatles