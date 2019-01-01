Rafaela.com

En el Programa Nº 278 de Revista Beatles contamos la ascensión al cielo de Janis Joplin y la escuchamos junto a la Full Tilt Band. En las “Get Back Sessions”, los Beatles homenajean a Little Richard y los Everly Brothers y en “Tema Libre”, presentamos la segunda parte del homenaje a Chess Records, cuna del Blues de Chicago.
Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 278. Listado de canciones:
1 – Move Over - Janis Joplin
2 – A Woman Left Lonely - Janis Joplin
3 – Half Moon - Janis Joplin
4 – My Baby - Janis Joplin
5 – Buried Alive in the Blues - Janis Joplin
6 – Obertura – Almendra
7 – Lowdown Blues Machine – The Beatles
8 – Lowdown Blues – Hank Williams
9 – Rocker / Lucille / Bye Bye Love – The Beatles
10 – Lucille – Little Richard
11 - Bye Bye Love – Everly Brothers
12 – Promised Land – Chuck Berry
13 – Nadine - Chuck Berry
14 – Maybelline - Chuck Berry
15 – Road Runner - Bo Diddley
16 – Don't Start Me Talking – Sonny Boy Williamson II
17 – Walkin' the Boogie – John Lee Hooker
18 – Rollin' Stone - Muddy Waters
19 – I Just Want To Make Love To You - Muddy Waters
20 – Spoonful - Howlin' Wolf
21 – Evil (Is Going On) - Howlin' Wolf
22 – Hoochie Coochie Man – Willie Dixon
23 - Little Red Rooster - Willie Dixon
24 – Goin' Home – Buddy Guy
25 – Crazy Love - Buddy Guy
26 – Strange Fruit – Billie Holiday
27 – Power to the People -John Lennon
Emitido el sábado 18 de mayo de 2019. 16.00 horas.
Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.
Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann.