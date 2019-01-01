Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 278. Listado de canciones:

1 – Move Over - Janis Joplin

2 – A Woman Left Lonely - Janis Joplin

3 – Half Moon - Janis Joplin

4 – My Baby - Janis Joplin

5 – Buried Alive in the Blues - Janis Joplin

6 – Obertura – Almendra

7 – Lowdown Blues Machine – The Beatles

8 – Lowdown Blues – Hank Williams

9 – Rocker / Lucille / Bye Bye Love – The Beatles

10 – Lucille – Little Richard

11 - Bye Bye Love – Everly Brothers

12 – Promised Land – Chuck Berry

13 – Nadine - Chuck Berry

14 – Maybelline - Chuck Berry

15 – Road Runner - Bo Diddley

16 – Don't Start Me Talking – Sonny Boy Williamson II

17 – Walkin' the Boogie – John Lee Hooker

18 – Rollin' Stone - Muddy Waters

19 – I Just Want To Make Love To You - Muddy Waters

20 – Spoonful - Howlin' Wolf

21 – Evil (Is Going On) - Howlin' Wolf

22 – Hoochie Coochie Man – Willie Dixon

23 - Little Red Rooster - Willie Dixon

24 – Goin' Home – Buddy Guy

25 – Crazy Love - Buddy Guy

26 – Strange Fruit – Billie Holiday

27 – Power to the People -John Lennon