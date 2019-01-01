Rafaela.com
Revista Beatles. ReproducciÃ³n del Programa NÃºmero 278.

En el Programa Nº 278 de Revista Beatles contamos la ascensión al cielo de Janis Joplin y la escuchamos junto a la Full Tilt Band. En las “Get Back Sessions”, los Beatles homenajean a Little Richard y los Everly Brothers y en “Tema Libre”, presentamos la segunda parte del homenaje a Chess Records, cuna del Blues de Chicago. 
 
 
 
Viernes, 24 de Mayo de 2019 | 12:30 (actualizado a las 12:36)
Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 278. Listado de canciones:

1 – Move Over -  Janis Joplin
2 – A Woman Left Lonely -  Janis Joplin
3 – Half Moon -  Janis Joplin
4 – My Baby -  Janis Joplin
5 – Buried Alive in the Blues -  Janis Joplin
6 – Obertura – Almendra
7 – Lowdown Blues Machine – The Beatles
8 – Lowdown Blues – Hank Williams
9 – Rocker / Lucille /  Bye Bye Love – The Beatles
10 – Lucille – Little Richard
11 -  Bye Bye Love – Everly Brothers
12 – Promised Land – Chuck Berry
13 – Nadine - Chuck Berry
14 – Maybelline - Chuck Berry
15 – Road Runner -  Bo Diddley
16 – Don't Start Me Talking – Sonny Boy Williamson II
17 – Walkin' the Boogie – John Lee Hooker
18 – Rollin' Stone - Muddy Waters
19 – I Just Want To Make Love To You - Muddy Waters
20 – Spoonful - Howlin' Wolf
21 – Evil (Is Going On) - Howlin' Wolf
22 – Hoochie Coochie Man – Willie Dixon
23 - Little Red Rooster - Willie Dixon
24 – Goin' Home – Buddy Guy
25 – Crazy Love - Buddy Guy
26 – Strange Fruit – Billie Holiday
27 – Power to the People -John Lennon
 
Emitido el sábado 18 de mayo de 2019. 16.00 horas.
 
 
Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.
Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann.
 
 
Revista Beatles. ReproducciÃ³n del Programa NÃºmero 278. - Fuente de la imagen: https://ar.ivoox.com/es/revista-beatles-programa-n-278-audios-mp3_rf_36244840_1.html

