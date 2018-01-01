En el Programa Nº 248 de Revista Beatles recibimos a los Velvet Underground "Loaded", el último disco con Lou Reed. En las "Get Back Sessions" mostramos una maravillosa balada de Ray Charles y un blues de Sonny Boy Williamson. George Michael y Elton John despiden un programa a todo sol.
Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 248. Listado de canciones:
1 – Who Loves The Sun - The Velvet Underground
2 – Sweet Jane - The Velvet Underground
3 – Rock and Roll - The Velvet Underground
4 – A nadie le interesa si quedás atrás (total que) – Vox Dei
5 – I Would Have You Any Other Way – Ringo Starr
6 – Apple Scrufs - George Harrison
7 – Don't let the sun catch you crying – The Beatles
8 – The River Rhine – The Beatles
9 - Don't let the sun catch you crying – Ray Charles
10 – The River Rhine – The Yardbirsds y Sonny Boy Williamson
11 – Don't let the sun go down on me – George Michael y Elton John
Emitido el miércoles 15 de agosto de 2018. 16.00 horas.
Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.
Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann
Rafaela, Santa Fe. República Argentina.