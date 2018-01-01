Revista Beatles. ReproducciÃ³n del Programa NÃºmero 248.

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 248. Listado de canciones:

1 – Who Loves The Sun - The Velvet Underground

2 – Sweet Jane - The Velvet Underground

3 – Rock and Roll - The Velvet Underground

4 – A nadie le interesa si quedás atrás (total que) – Vox Dei

5 – I Would Have You Any Other Way – Ringo Starr

6 – Apple Scrufs - George Harrison

7 – Don't let the sun catch you crying – The Beatles

8 – The River Rhine – The Beatles

9 - Don't let the sun catch you crying – Ray Charles

10 – The River Rhine – The Yardbirsds y Sonny Boy Williamson

11 – Don't let the sun go down on me – George Michael y Elton John