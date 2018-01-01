>
Revista Beatles. ReproducciÃ³n del Programa NÃºmero 244.

En el Programa Nº 244 de Revista Beatles rescatamos a otro grupo del olvido: Spooky Tooth y su impresionante versión de "I am the walrus". Seguimos aprendiendo de rock con las maravillosas "Get Back Sessions" de Los Beatles. Y un final con Carly Simon y "Secretaria Ejecutiva".
 
Jueves, 26 de Julio de 2018 | 14:32 (actualizado a las 14:39)
Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 243. Listado de canciones:

1 – I am the walrus – Spooky Tooth
2 – The Wrong Time - Spooky Tooth
3 – The Last Puff - Spooky Tooth
4 – No fui hecho para esta tierra – Los Gatos
5 - $ 15 Draw - Ringo Starr
6 – Run of the Mill – George Harrison
7 – Hitch Hike – The Beatles
8 – You Can't Do That – The Beatles. 1969.
9 – Hippy Hippy Shake – The Beatles
10 – Hitch Hike – The Rolling Stones
11 - You Can't Do That – The Beatles. 1964.
12 -  Hippy Hippy Shake – Swinging Blue Jeans
13 – Let the river run - Carly Simon
 
Emitido el miércoles 18 de julio de 2018. 16.00 horas.
 
 
Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.
Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann
 
Rafaela, Santa Fe. República Argentina.
 
 
 
 
 
