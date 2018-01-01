Revista Beatles. ReproducciÃ³n del Programa NÃºmero 244.

En el Programa Nº 244 de Revista Beatles rescatamos a otro grupo del olvido: Spooky Tooth y su impresionante versión de "I am the walrus". Seguimos aprendiendo de rock con las maravillosas "Get Back Sessions" de Los Beatles. Y un final con Carly Simon y "Secretaria Ejecutiva".

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 243. Listado de canciones:

1 – I am the walrus – Spooky Tooth

2 – The Wrong Time - Spooky Tooth

3 – The Last Puff - Spooky Tooth

4 – No fui hecho para esta tierra – Los Gatos

5 - $ 15 Draw - Ringo Starr

6 – Run of the Mill – George Harrison

7 – Hitch Hike – The Beatles

8 – You Can't Do That – The Beatles. 1969.

9 – Hippy Hippy Shake – The Beatles

10 – Hitch Hike – The Rolling Stones

11 - You Can't Do That – The Beatles. 1964.

12 - Hippy Hippy Shake – Swinging Blue Jeans

13 – Let the river run - Carly Simon

Emitido el miércoles 18 de julio de 2018. 16.00 horas.