Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. Reproducción del Programa Número 221.

En Revista Beatles ponemos punto final a nuestra quinta temporada presentando la última entrega de las canciones de 1967. 
 
Jueves, 11 de Enero de 2018 | 08:17 (actualizado a las 08:26)
Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 221.  Listado de canciones:

1 – Hello, Goodbye – The Beatles
2 – Foxy Lady - Jimi Hendrix
3 – Little Wing - Jimi Hendrix
4 – La balsa - Los Gatos
5 – Ayer nomás - Los Gatos
6 – El rey lloró - Los Gatos
7 – Astronomy Domine - Pink Floyd
8 – Lucifer Sam - Pink Floyd
9 – People Are Strange - The Doors
10 – Heroin – The Velvet Underground
11 – Combination of the Two - Janis Joplin & The Big Brother and the Holding Company
                                                   (Monterey Pop 1967)
12 – Satisfaction – Otis Redding (Monterey Pop 1967)
13 – Magical Mystery Tour – The Beatles
14 – I Am The Walrus – The Beatles
15 – Dancing in the Street - The Mamas and the Papas (Monterey Pop 1967)
16 -  Dancing in the Street – Mick Jager y David Bowie
 
Emitido el martes 2 de enero de 2018. 20.00 horas.
 
 
Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.
Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann
 
Rafaela, Santa Fe. República Argentina.
 
 
 