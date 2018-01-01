Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 221. Listado de canciones:
1 – Hello, Goodbye – The Beatles
2 – Foxy Lady - Jimi Hendrix
3 – Little Wing - Jimi Hendrix
4 – La balsa - Los Gatos
5 – Ayer nomás - Los Gatos
6 – El rey lloró - Los Gatos
7 – Astronomy Domine - Pink Floyd
8 – Lucifer Sam - Pink Floyd
9 – People Are Strange - The Doors
10 – Heroin – The Velvet Underground
11 – Combination of the Two - Janis Joplin & The Big Brother and the Holding Company
(Monterey Pop 1967)
12 – Satisfaction – Otis Redding (Monterey Pop 1967)
13 – Magical Mystery Tour – The Beatles
14 – I Am The Walrus – The Beatles
15 – Dancing in the Street - The Mamas and the Papas (Monterey Pop 1967)
16 - Dancing in the Street – Mick Jager y David Bowie
Emitido el martes 2 de enero de 2018. 20.00 horas.
Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.
Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann
Rafaela, Santa Fe. República Argentina.