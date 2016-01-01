Rafaela.com
 
Revista Beatles. Programa de Radio Número 173

¿Están preparados para una noche larga?. En Revista Beatles presentamos el mejor equipo de los últimos...perdón!, segunda parte de la música de hace 50 años. 1966 y joyas inmortales que quedaron para siempre.
Un inolvidable programa para terminar a toda música 2016.
 
Miércoles, 4 de Enero de 2017 | 20:06 (actualizado a las 20:30)
Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 173. Listado de canciones:

1 – Noir c'est noir – Johnny Hallyday
2 – I'm a believer – The Monkees
3 – California Dreamin' – The Mamas and the Papas
4 – Monday, Monday – The Mamas and the Papas
5 – As Tears Go By – The Rolling Stones
6 – Under My Thumb – The Rolling Stones
7 – Out Of Time – The Rolling Stones
8 – She Said, She Said – The Beatles
9 – For No One – The Beatles
10 – Wouldn't It Be Nice – The Beach Boys
11 – Sloop John B. - The Beach Boys
12 – The Sound of Silence – Simon & Garfunkel
13 – I am a rock – Simon & Garfunkel
14 – Rebelde – Los Beatniks
15 – No finjas mas – Los Beatniks
16 – Strangers in the night – Frank Sinatra
17 – When a man loves a woman – Percy Sledge
18 – Stroll On – The Yardbirds
19 – The good, the bad and the ugly – Ennio Moricone
20 – Grand Prix – Maurice Jarre
21 – Got to get you into my life – The Beatles
22 – Tomorrow Never Knows – The Beatles
 
Emitido el martes 20 de diciembre de 2016. 20.00 horas.
 
 
Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.
Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann
 
Rafaela, Santa Fe. República Argentina.
 
 
 
 
 
