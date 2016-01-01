Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 173. Listado de canciones:

1 – Noir c'est noir – Johnny Hallyday

2 – I'm a believer – The Monkees

3 – California Dreamin' – The Mamas and the Papas

4 – Monday, Monday – The Mamas and the Papas

5 – As Tears Go By – The Rolling Stones

6 – Under My Thumb – The Rolling Stones

7 – Out Of Time – The Rolling Stones

8 – She Said, She Said – The Beatles

9 – For No One – The Beatles

10 – Wouldn't It Be Nice – The Beach Boys

11 – Sloop John B. - The Beach Boys

12 – The Sound of Silence – Simon & Garfunkel

13 – I am a rock – Simon & Garfunkel

14 – Rebelde – Los Beatniks

15 – No finjas mas – Los Beatniks

16 – Strangers in the night – Frank Sinatra

17 – When a man loves a woman – Percy Sledge

18 – Stroll On – The Yardbirds

19 – The good, the bad and the ugly – Ennio Moricone

20 – Grand Prix – Maurice Jarre

21 – Got to get you into my life – The Beatles

22 – Tomorrow Never Knows – The Beatles

Emitido el martes 20 de diciembre de 2016. 20.00 horas.