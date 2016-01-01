Rafaela.com

¿Están preparados para una noche larga?. En Revista Beatles presentamos el mejor equipo de los últimos...perdón!, segunda parte de la música de hace 50 años. 1966 y joyas inmortales que quedaron para siempre.
Un inolvidable programa para terminar a toda música 2016.
Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 173. Listado de canciones:
1 – Noir c'est noir – Johnny Hallyday
2 – I'm a believer – The Monkees
3 – California Dreamin' – The Mamas and the Papas
4 – Monday, Monday – The Mamas and the Papas
5 – As Tears Go By – The Rolling Stones
6 – Under My Thumb – The Rolling Stones
7 – Out Of Time – The Rolling Stones
8 – She Said, She Said – The Beatles
9 – For No One – The Beatles
10 – Wouldn't It Be Nice – The Beach Boys
11 – Sloop John B. - The Beach Boys
12 – The Sound of Silence – Simon & Garfunkel
13 – I am a rock – Simon & Garfunkel
14 – Rebelde – Los Beatniks
15 – No finjas mas – Los Beatniks
16 – Strangers in the night – Frank Sinatra
17 – When a man loves a woman – Percy Sledge
18 – Stroll On – The Yardbirds
19 – The good, the bad and the ugly – Ennio Moricone
20 – Grand Prix – Maurice Jarre
21 – Got to get you into my life – The Beatles
22 – Tomorrow Never Knows – The Beatles
Emitido el martes 20 de diciembre de 2016. 20.00 horas.
Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.
Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann
Rafaela, Santa Fe. República Argentina.