Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles. Programa de Radio Número 172

Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 172. Listado de canciones:

1 – Rainy Day Women – Bob Dylan

2 – Sunny Afternoon – The Kinks

3 – These Boots Are Made For Walkin' – Nancy Sinatra

4 – No Milk Today – Herman's Hermits

5 – Paint It Black – The Rolling Stones

6 – Lady Jane – The Rolling Stones

7 – Paperback Writter – The Beatles

8 – Rain – The Beatles

9 – The Kids Are Allright – The Who

10 – Sunshine Superman – Donovan

11 – Never, Never – Los Shakers

12 – Show me the way – Los Mockers