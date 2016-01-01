Rafaela.com

Revista Beatles presenta un nuevo especial: La música de 1966. Primera Parte.
Joyas inolvidables, inoxidables e inmortales que volvemos a repasar en sus Bodas de Oro con la gente.
Revista Beatles. Programa Nº 172. Listado de canciones:
1 – Rainy Day Women – Bob Dylan
2 – Sunny Afternoon – The Kinks
3 – These Boots Are Made For Walkin' – Nancy Sinatra
4 – No Milk Today – Herman's Hermits
5 – Paint It Black – The Rolling Stones
6 – Lady Jane – The Rolling Stones
7 – Paperback Writter – The Beatles
8 – Rain – The Beatles
9 – The Kids Are Allright – The Who
10 – Sunshine Superman – Donovan
11 – Never, Never – Los Shakers
12 – Show me the way – Los Mockers
13 – River Deep, Mountain High – Ike and Tina
14 – Mustang Sally – Wilson Pickett
15 – Taxman – The Beatles
16 – Here, There And Everywhere – The Beatles
17 – Woman – Peter and Gordon
18 – God Only Knows – The Beach Boys
19 – Good Vibrations – The Beach Boys
Emitido el martes 20 de diciembre de 2016. 20.00 horas.
Idea y conducción: José Luis Banchio.
Sonido y Post Edición: Adrián Zimmermann
Rafaela, Santa Fe. República Argentina.